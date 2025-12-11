The rumble of motorbikes could be heard as riders hit towns across Alpine and Indigo shires and the North East region on Sunday for the 22nd annual toy run for the Salvation Army.

A bright red road hauler packed with the toy donations followed the group of motorcyclists with Santa part of the crew on their way to the Salvation Army in Beechworth.

A huge variety of around 500 toys generously donated by people in the regions will place smiles on children’s faces in families in need for Christmas.

More than $1700 in cash was also generously donated and collected by the bikers on the toy run as well.

Some 40 motor bike riders with organisers from Wangaratta, Yackandandah, Myrtleford and Albury Wodonga met at the Happy Valley Hotel in Ovens.

A blessing of riders took place at the hotel by priest Canon Moira Evers from the Alpine Anglican Parish in Myrtleford.

An organiser Trevor Botting from Yackandandah said he was overwhelmed by the number of people who donated.

“People are doing it tough this year, and to think they can still put their hand in their pockets to buy a present so kids don’t miss out this Christmas is amazing,” he said.

Another organiser Nigel Horne from Albury-Wodonga said the run was in the spirit of giving.

“Everyone's finding it tough this year but our group of motorcyclists are able to contribute to the community,” he said.

“The thought that a kid is going to get a present that they might not have otherwise received is something that really warms our hearts.”

Beechworth Salvation Army major Pauline Middleton said the toy run has helped hundreds of families since it began.

“It's amazing the generosity that the bikers gather from their networks,” she said.

“I’m really grateful to everyone of you and it’s an amazing job you all do.

“It touches us every year and every time you come here.”

Major Middleton also thanked everyone in the team helping on the day.

Mr Botting said some motorcyclists started in Wangaratta, Wodonga and Baranduda.

Mr Botting also thanked major Middleton and all the volunteers from the Salvation Army for everything they do.

Toy run organiser David Hogg from Myrtleford also thanked the riders.

“So many of us do this year after year and you never let us down turning up in rain, hail or shine," he said.

“It’s fantastic because without all you this doesn't happen."

Mr Hogg also thanked Lindy at the Happy Valley hotel providing a venue in every year as well as making a generous donation, Canon Moira Evers who does the blessing of the riders every year and Nick Scali who trips from Melbourne with his hauler.

The ride took in areas around Tarrawingee, and Springhurst to Rutherglen then coming through Chiltern to Beechworth.