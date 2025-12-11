Yackandandah’s well-known musician, singer and comedian Pete Denahy is in the running for a golden guitar award with four nominations in next month’s Toyota Tamworth Country Music Festival.

In its 54th year, Australia’s largest and longest running music festival is set to run for 10 fun-filled days with non-stop entertainment between 16 to 25 January, 2026.

“It's a big time for Australian country music and it’s really great to be part of the event,” Pete said.

“I've written two songs ‘At the Rodeo’ and ’The Last Time I Saw Slim’ for this event which have been nominated in the Bush ballad and Heritage categories."

Pete said country music legend Slim Dusty had been a great inspiration for his career.

With an interest in country music since around 11-years-old, Pete became drawn to Slim’s music and had the chance to join his band in 1998 playing for the next four years.

“The song is autobiographical, and it about what happened the last time I saw him,” he said.

“The last thing Slim ever said to me was 'I’ll see you on the road' and I think about that a lot.”

Pete has won five golden guitar awards with the last one clinched nine years ago.

“When you start out in Australian country music and when a kid, you think 'I’d love to win a golden guitar one day' and is a little bit of magic that never really goes away,” he said.

Pete also has hosted a breakfast show for the past 15 years at West Tamworth League Club that includes comedy and special guests.

In the show Pete said he makes light-hearted humour about the golden guitars he hasn’t won.

“But it’s always great to catch up with a few people who you don’t see outside of the awards,” he said.

The acclaimed musician said entries are evaluated by judges from the Country Music Association (CMAA) of Australia.

“Five nominees are selected with all CMAA members then having a vote to pick the winner,” Pete said.

Pete remembers in his early career saying he would love to play at the festival one day or just be involved.

“A drummer who would have been in his 20s at the time said to me you’ll be up there one day, mate, and at the time I didn't know if I would be,” he said.

“All songs in the Heritage section this year are strong - so it won't be a shoe in for me.”