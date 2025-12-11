Some 40 people gathered two weeks ago at the Beechworth Labyrinth near Lake Sambell to walk in solidarity to the Chinese Gardens joining a world-wide call to end gender-based violence.

Indigo Shire Mayor Sophie Price addressed the crowd at the Labyrinth before joining the walk.

Quercus Beechworth, Indigo Shire Council, Glenview Health, Beechworth Health Service, and the Yackandandah Community Centre joined forces for the council led collaborative event.

Walks held in Rutherglen on 26 November, Beechworth on 29 November and Yackandandah on 3 December were part of the global 16 Days of Activism annual campaign.

The campaign is held from 25 November (International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women) and 10 December (Human Rights Day).

Indigo Shire’s community development officer, Kate O’Toole, said family violence and violence towards women and girls continues to grow every year.

“It's a crisis that is not improving, and it is something where we all need to stand together to change the narrative and change the story,” she said.

“No one can do it alone, and we can't do it without all of our communities.”

Ms O’Toole said the three walks brought the community together to talk about the issue facing every country and every town.

“It’s the largest percentage of crime in Indigo Shire, and has increased from last year,” she said.

“There have been 180 cases of family violence this year, and that's just reported incidences and up by five from those reported last year.

“And we know it leads to death, injury and permanent disability for women aged between 15 and 40.

“It's something that cannot stay in the shadows.

“We have to bring it out and into the light and make a difference by banding together.”

Ms O’Toole said family violence exists around the shire.

She said the walk in Rutherglen drew around 50 community members while the one in Yackandandah brought together some 40 people.

Centre Against Violence representatives from Ovens and Murray regional centres addressed walkers at all three events.

Indigo Shire councillor Greg Bourke also spoke at the Yackandandah event, while a representative from Victoria Police addressed the crowd in Rutherglen, and Mayor Sophie Price addressed the Beechworth gathering before the walk.

Beechworth’s Charles Wallen said the important event raised awareness for this issue faced globally.

“And especially in small towns where the issue might not be seen as well,” he said.

“It's important to do events like this to get the word out.”