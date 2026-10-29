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Author Michael Robotham talks in Beechworth

<p>ALL EARS: Around 90 book lovers enjoyed listening to an international best-selling author Michael Robotham last Thursday night. PHOTO: Beechworth Library</p>\\n
<p>ALL EARS: Around 90 book lovers enjoyed listening to an international best-selling author Michael Robotham last Thursday night. PHOTO: Beechworth Library</p>\\n

ALL EARS: Around 90 book lovers enjoyed listening to an international best-selling author Michael Robotham last Thursday night. PHOTO: Beechworth Library

Around 90 book lovers were all ears when author Michael Robotham delivered an entertaining talk
Coral Cooksley
October 29, 2026 • 01:00

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