Author Michael Robotham talks in Beechworth

An engaged audience of around 90 book lovers were all ears when an international bestselling author delivered an informative and entertaining talk last Thursday at the Beechworth Servicemen’s Memorial Hall. Australian author Michael Robotham shared stories of his early life, writing career and the influences behind his latest novel ‘Tell Me Something True'. Beechworth librarian Julie, who has enjoyed reading his novel, said Michael spoke about growing up in Gundagai and starting off as a cadet journalist at the Sydney Morning Herald with Geraldine Brooks. Julie said the author delved into his writing journey from the time he wrote his first book filed way in a bottom draw - now ‘Tell Me Something True' - while a feature writer in London, to becoming a successful ghost writer before embarking in his crime fiction novels. Julie said his first book ‘The Meek Shall Inherit the Earth’ was rejected by publishers, unconvinced an Australian setting would sell. “His next novel ‘The Suspect’ became a huge international success, selling more than a million copies launching his crime-writing career,” she said. With the success of Australian crime writers Jane Harper and Chris Hammer, Michael was able to publish his latest novel set in Australia. The fiction crime novel is based on small-town life and fictional gold-mining town on the Murrumbidgee River drawing on his own childhood and upbringing experiences in the 1980s and early 2000s. Michael has a huge international following through his Joe O’Loughlin, Cyrus Haven and Philomena McCarthy series while a novel The Suspect has been adapted into a television series. Michael said he acknowledged the difficult time last week with the shock the community had experienced particularly as his wife does volunteer work supporting the independent member for McKellar. "There was warmth, welcome and support at one of the worst weeks for the town,” he said. The author said the book was the most biographical of his stories with scenes straight out of his childhood. “It's very personal and I began writing the novel when I was 22 years old,” he said. “There were lots of questions after the talk and people came afterwards to chat as well. “It was wonderful wandering around Beechworth with its history before my talk and I’d love to come back. "What a beautiful Australian town and it has a parallel similar to Gundagai being an old mining town as well." Michael said more than eight million copies of his latest novel had been sold worldwide. Beechworth Book’s Charles Dean said he enjoyed listening to Michael share his personal history and how he became a writer. “It was also fascinating about his writing as a ghost writer, and he was successful with 12 books,” he said.