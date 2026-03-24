The Teeny Tiny Stevies sister duo, Byll and Beth Stephen, will present 'Brain Fart' at the Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention centre (WPACC) on Sunday, 19 April at 10:30am.

The ABC Kids TV favourites and ARIA winners will entertain the whole family with the most wholesome live gig there is, with funny stuff for parents, heaps of engagement for kids, the old feel young, the young feel like grown-ups and everyone meets in the middle for a rocking good time.

Byll said the concert will have a live band, great singing, impressive harmonies, jokes for kids, more jokes for the adults, with a choice to either chill in a comfy seat or tear up the dance floor.

"You'll leave feeling lighter, more joyful and having made proper core memories with whoever you went with," she said.

"It's the type of show we'd like to go to, so we know whoever comes will love it too."

Anyone who loves live music and who possibly can't do the late nights anymore for whatever reason, old or young, is encouraged to come along.

Byll said the show caters to both kids and adults.

"The kids will be singing about Babyccinos and the adults won't be able to keep still in their seats with the groove," she said.

"The kids will be pretending to be sugar gliders as the parents are crying in Had You To Teach Me.

"The kids will be sporting their sunglasses while the parents are proud their kids are passionately singing that they're the boss of their own bodies.

"And the list goes on.."

Byll and Beth started out as The Little Stevies, once they had kids of their own, they moved into this space as Teeny Tiny Stevies.

They’ve since gone on to win ARIA and AIR Awards, and written, recorded and performed for Play School, Sesame Studios, ABC Kids and Gardening Australia.

Their debut picture book ‘Boss of Your Own Body’ was nominated for the ABIA award, and their other books, loosely based on their most treasured songs ‘Family, all that you dream it to be’, ‘Sleep Through the Night’, and ‘How Brave I Can Be’ are loved by families all over Australia.

"We wrote songs about the daily challenges for kids and parents alike, and the topics that felt too big or sensitive to bring up without the conversation starter of a song," Byll said.

"We realised we had a bit of a knack for it and loved it.

"Others seemed to notice too."

Byll encouraged the community to come along and support live music, keep it alive.

For more information or to purchase your tickets, visit https://www.wpacc.com.au/Whats-On/Teeny-Tiny-Stevies-Brain-Fart-Tour.