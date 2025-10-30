Digital Editions
Digital Editions
Digital Editions Archive
News
All News
Community
Events
Opinion
People and Lifestyle
Regional
Rural
Sport
Sport
Real Estate
GO
Sign in
Subscribe
Social media
Sign in
Subscribe
Sign in
Subscribe
Digital Editions
News
Sport
Community
Rural
Events
Real Estate
Thursday, 30.10.2025
Digital Editions
Digital Editions
Digital Editions Archive
News
All News
Community
Events
Opinion
People and Lifestyle
Regional
Rural
Sport
Sport
Real Estate
Social media
GO
Sign in
Subscribe
Home page
>
News
>
Arts and Entertainment
Arts and Entertainment
Arts and Entertainment
Comedy keeps Tom honest
Arts and Entertainment
Audience revels in hearing opera scholars sing
Arts and Entertainment
Winterwords kicks off next week
Winterwords is shaping up to be another successful event with a wide variety of activities
Arts and Entertainment
Top act comes to town for Winterwords
An award-winning rock cabaret writer-performer loves bringing her show to regional audiences
Arts and Entertainment
New Margaret Hickey novel eagerly-awaited
Local author to speak at Wangaratta Library about 'An Ill Wind'
Arts and Entertainment
Tiny Art Show 2025 – Portraits of Indigo
Council invites you to capture the spirit of our people, pets, and places in miniature
Arts and Entertainment
Council adopts budget and council plan
ndigo Shire Council adopts new four-year Council Plan, Community Vision and 2025/26 Budget
Arts and Entertainment
Auditions kick off on Sunday for a local theatre company’s play
Actors have a chance to audition for Beechworth Theatre Company’s next play ‘God of Carnage’
Read more
Top stories
1.
Rufous Whistler – arrival of a summer songbird
2.
Bombers go back-to-back in A grade
3.
“No stone unturned” – Police committed to the long-haul in manhunt
4.
Start your engines, Wilby Drags are back
5.
Beautiful You Cancer Charity High Tea Fundraiser brings support and style to Wangaratta