Arts and Entertainment

Thursday, 30.10.2025
Comedy keeps Tom honest

Audience revels in hearing opera scholars sing

Winterwords kicks off next week

Winterwords is shaping up to be another successful event with a wide variety of activities
Top act comes to town for Winterwords

An award-winning rock cabaret writer-performer loves bringing her show to regional audiences
New Margaret Hickey novel eagerly-awaited

Local author to speak at Wangaratta Library about 'An Ill Wind'
Tiny Art Show 2025 – Portraits of Indigo

Council invites you to capture the spirit of our people, pets, and places in miniature
Council adopts budget and council plan

ndigo Shire Council adopts new four-year Council Plan, Community Vision and 2025/26 Budget
Auditions kick off on Sunday for a local theatre company’s play

Actors have a chance to audition for Beechworth Theatre Company’s next play ‘God of Carnage’
