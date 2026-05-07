For several decades, the Murray Concert Choir (Albury–Wodonga), the Beechworth Singers, and Vocal Dimension Wangaratta have joined forces every second year to present the Three Choirs Festival.

These large-scale performances, often accompanied by orchestra, give each choir the opportunity to perform major works that would typically be beyond the scope of their individual concerts.

Recent highlights include Handel’s ‘Messiah’ in 2019 and ‘Gloria’ in 2023, featuring settings by Vivaldi and John Rutter.

This year brings an exciting new dimension.

Former musical director Patti Graetz returns, bringing her current choir and musicians from Phoenix, Arizona, on tour to Australia.

Together with the three local choirs, they will create the Four Choirs Festival ‘Southern Stars and Western Skies’ with an international flavour.

Reflecting this collaboration, the program will showcase works by both Australian and American composers, offering a rich variety of musical styles for audiences in Albury –Wodonga and Wangaratta.

Among the featured Australian composers are two from Albury: Daniel Brinsmead, whose beautiful suite ‘The Firebird’ will be performed, and Paul Tasker, whose setting of Henry Kendall’s poem ‘Sutherland’s Grave’ will receive its premiere at the festival.

With a combined choir of more than 130 singers and a full orchestra of 45 musicians, this promises to be a memorable musical experience, delivering powerful and inspiring performances for all music lovers.

Saturday 16 May 2.30pm- Galvin Hall Wodonga (Woodland Street entry)

Sunday 17 May 2.30pm- Holy Trinity Cathedral Wangaratta.

For tickets visit TRY Booking and search for the Four Choirs Festival.