Hawks await after heavy defeat

A challenging patch of the season for Beechworth’s A grade side will continue at Baarmutha Park on Saturday when they face Rovers United Bruck coming off a big loss. Beechworth were comprehensively outplayed at home against Yarrawonga Mulwala in the biggest loss of the WDCA A grade season so far last weekend. For the most part this was down to a stunning individual performance by Laker Brock McCabe, who almost defeated Beechworth with the bat and the ball himself. Following an unbeaten 110 off 123 balls, McCabe came into the attack in the middle overs and into his fourth over, finished with figures of 4/14 to cap off an outstanding all-round performance. The reigning premiers elected to bat first in Beechworth’s first home game at Baarmutha Park for the season and after a tough first over Fin Duff made an early breakthrough. But that brought out McCabe, who put on a 91-run second wicket stand with Zac Fraser (48) and Beechworth were on the back foot from there. The Lakers finished their 45 overs on 5/258. The run chase was off to a horror start for the home side when Will Prebble was dismissed off the opening ball of the innings. Brenton Surrey (27) worked hard to stabilise the innings and some fighting contributions from Duff (12) and Taylor Thomson (12) showed some grit, but the Wanderers had no answers with the bat, bowled out for 89 within 28 overs. They will take on the second placed side in the competition through four rounds in the Hawks on Saturday. In the other senior grades, it was also a day to forget for the B grade Stanley Cutters and the C grade Wanderers who both failed to surpass 70 with the bat before being bowled out. The Cutters were rolled for 52 batting first at WJ Findlay Oval against Rovers United Bruck, going down by nine wickets. Brandon Fitzpatrick was the best of the side top scoring for 12 and taking the sole wicket of the bowling innings. The C grade side could only manage 66 with the bat chasing down 166 at Benalla, with Dylan Pool top scoring on an unbeaten 28. After a league-wide week off, the junior competitions will return to play this weekend in the under 12s, 14s, 16, and 16s girls.