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Hawks await after heavy defeat

<p>FIN\\'S UP: Fin Duff and the Wanderers are in the middle of a challenging stretch to their season, playing last year\\'s grand finalists back-to-back weeks. PHOTO: Melissa Beattie</p>\\n
<p>FIN\\'S UP: Fin Duff and the Wanderers are in the middle of a challenging stretch to their season, playing last year\\'s grand finalists back-to-back weeks. PHOTO: Melissa Beattie</p>\\n

FIN'S UP: Fin Duff and the Wanderers are in the middle of a challenging stretch to their season, playing last year's grand finalists back-to-back weeks. PHOTO: Melissa Beattie

Beechworth’s A grade will go back to the drawing board after loss to undefeated reigning champs
Bailey Zimmermann
November 5, 2026 • 01:00

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