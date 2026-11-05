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Indigo Shire Council appoints new CEO

<p>EXCITED: Beechworth\\u2019s Gael Evans-Barr takes up the post as new CEO at Indigo Shire Council in February next year.</p>\\n
<p>EXCITED: Beechworth\\u2019s Gael Evans-Barr takes up the post as new CEO at Indigo Shire Council in February next year.</p>\\n

EXCITED: Beechworth’s Gael Evans-Barr takes up the post as new CEO at Indigo Shire Council in February next year.

Beechworth’s Gael Evans-Barr takes up the post of ISC’s new CEO in February next year
Coral Cooksley
November 5, 2026 • 05:00
Updated, November 5, 2026 • 05:23

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