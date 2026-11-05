Social media
Home page>News>Beechworth history visua...
News

Beechworth history visually documented

<p>DOCUMENTING HISTORY: Beechworth photographer Gary Coombe with his photograph taken from the Anglican Christ Church bell tower comparing history from where Charles Bayliss took his photo in 1876. PHOTO: Coral Cooksley</p>\\n
<p>DOCUMENTING HISTORY: Beechworth photographer Gary Coombe with his photograph taken from the Anglican Christ Church bell tower comparing history from where Charles Bayliss took his photo in 1876. PHOTO: Coral Cooksley</p>\\n

DOCUMENTING HISTORY: Beechworth photographer Gary Coombe with his photograph taken from the Anglican Christ Church bell tower comparing history from where Charles Bayliss took his photo in 1876. PHOTO: Coral Cooksley

History difference compared between a 150-year-old and modern-day landscape photo of town
Coral Cooksley
November 5, 2026 • 05:00

Subscription required to continue reading this article

Related stories
1

Indigo Shire Council appoints new CEO

2

Festival gets green lit for anniversary return

3

Better protection from natural disasters

4

$84m Wodonga wastewater treatment plant upgrade officially opens

5

Tow truck, motorcycle collide on freeway near Wangaratta

OTHER ARTICLES

Most popular stories

News

Indigo Shire Council appoints new CEO

Indigo Shire Council appoints new CEO
Indigo Shire Council appoints new CEO
Digital Editions

Ovens & Murray Advertiser, Friday, 30 October, 2026

Ovens & Murray Advertiser, Friday, 30 October, 2026
Ovens & Murray Advertiser, Friday, 30 October, 2026
News

Tow truck, motorcycle collide on freeway near Wangaratta

Tow truck, motorcycle collide on freeway near Wangaratta
Tow truck, motorcycle collide on freeway near Wangaratta
News

Beechworth history visually documented

Beechworth history visually documented
Beechworth history visually documented