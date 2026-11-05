Club championship finale this weekend in Beechworth

Last Sunday a good field of 13 players played at Beechworth. Seven members also competed in Yackandandah's tournament. The winner was Ben Ryder (16) with a fantastic score of 42 points. Runner up was Daryl Rowe (20) with 39 points on a countback from Nathan Scott (22) 39 points. Other ball winner was Ollie Corcoran (28) 37 points. Well done to Vaughan Saunders who was runner up in Yackandandah's tournament. The rest of us didn't feature in any of the prizes. This Sunday is the final round of the Club Championships. Good luck to all of those in contention for all of the grades, junior championships and the race to Thailand. We would love to see as many players attend on Sunday to cheer home the winners.