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Club championship finale this weekend in Beechworth

<p>WINNERS: Last Thursday\\'s Beechworth Golf Club twilight winner and runner up Jack Ritzen and Zac Whitmore. </p>\\n
<p>WINNERS: Last Thursday\\'s Beechworth Golf Club twilight winner and runner up Jack Ritzen and Zac Whitmore. </p>\\n

WINNERS: Last Thursday's Beechworth Golf Club twilight winner and runner up Jack Ritzen and Zac Whitmore.

Beechworth Golf Club will crown their 2026 club champions on Sunday
Dylan Pool
November 5, 2026 • 01:00

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