Last Sunday there was only a small crew that fronted to for a Stableford event at Beechworth.

The winner was Phil Pelgrim with 31 points.

The runner up was Jamie with a score that we won't publish.

There were no nearest the pins.

We also had five members travel to Rutherglen for their Tournament, which included junior Zac for his first tournament.

Tyson Carey fared the best, coming runner up in the C Grade with 35 points.

The next best was definitely Dylan Pool who took home the first prize meat tray in the raffle.

Andrew Field won a nearest the pin and a raffle prize.

Golf is back on again at Beechworth next Sunday, with the June Monthly Medal. 11:30 for 12 hit off.