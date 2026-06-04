Motorbike riders with big hearts rumbled into Beechworth on their prized possessions followed by two vans packed to the rafters with warm winter clothing and blankets on Sunday.

Donations had been collected from warm-hearted communities around the North East for the Salvation Army.

The riders from near and far with one driver of a van hailing from Gippsland joined this year’s Blanket and Jacket run in its 11th year to keep people in need warm over the chilly winter months.

An organiser, Yackandandah's Trevor Botting at a lunch hosted by the Salvation Army, thanked everyone for joining in.

“It’s been a great effort with a huge amount of warm clothing donated again this year,” he said.

Mr Botting also thanked Lindy from the Happy Valley Hotel in Ovens with a place to start the ride every year as well as the annual Christmas toy run and chipping in a donation as well.

Salvation Army’s captain and area officer for North Victoria, Fleur Hodge standing in for major Pauline Middleton, said it was a privilege to be in a room of people who cared deeply about their community.

“We're living in a time when many Australians are doing it tough with rising cost of groceries, fuel, rent and utilities continuing to put pressure on households,” she said.

Captain Hodge also said people faced these challenges in Beechworth and surrounds.

“Across Australia, the Salvation Army helps one person every 17 seconds, and over the past year we've delivered more than 1.7 million sessions of care," she said.

“The reality is more Australians than ever are struggling.

“One in six households has recently gone without essentials like food or heating.

“The Salvation Army walks alongside people as they rebuild from crisis to stability, from uncertainty to hope, and that hope starts with people like you today.

“In giving your time, your voice, your donation, you have become part of someone's turning point."

The tally of contributed dollars on the day of more than $1000 has boosted funds for the Red Shield Appeal helping people in need as well.

“The Red Shield Appeal is all about local people supporting local people,” captain Hodge said.

Captain Hodge presented a Certificate of Appreciation to another organiser Myrtleford’s David Hogg for his longtime support.

Mr Hogg who was unable to take part in this year's ride, has been a rider, supporter and helper since the motorbike run started.

For another organiser Nigel Horne being on the motorbike run meant giving back.

“We live in a wonderful country with a safe community, and when people are doing it tough, it's nice to be able to help them out,” he said.

An organiser and motorbike rider Peter Gladstone said it’s always a great pleasure every year to take part in the motorbike run.

“I'm a taxi driver in Wangaratta and see so many homeless people,” he said.

“Thank you to the Salvos and bike riders.”

Salvation Army caseworker Jo Mathie covers Beechworth, Wodonga, Benalla, and Wangaratta.

“These donations will be distributed during the week to local regional areas including our homelessness team, for people in need,” she said.

Ms Mathie said all sites had seen an increase of people needing help including Beechworth.

Mr Botting said many people need extra help in this day and age and no-one should be homeless.

Gippsland’s Ziggy Xavier travelled from the state’s south east to help drive a van for collections.

“It’s been magic with everyone getting together for the cause and perfect for me to be part of the 2026 Blanket and Jacket Ride,” he said.