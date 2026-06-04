Beechworth has been crowned the 2026 NEDCA Golf Croquet Pennant champions following a hard-fought victory over Wangaratta in the final.

In an exciting and closely contested match, Beechworth secured the title with eight games and 73 hoops to Wangaratta’s four games and 61 hoops.

The final remained evenly balanced throughout much of the day, with scores level at half-time and Beechworth holding only a narrow hoops advantage after round three.

Players from both teams demonstrated excellent tactical skill and sportsmanship, providing spectators with a highly competitive and entertaining final.

Beechworth finished strongly, winning all four games in the final round to seal the pennant victory.

The NEDCA association extends its thanks to referees Bruce Blay and Debbie Hazell for officiating the event, and to scorers Heather Box and Sue Wearne for their invaluable assistance throughout the day.

Special appreciation is also extended to Susanne Nielsen and the team at Howlong Croquet Club for their outstanding hosting and organization of the final.

The NEDCA Golf Croquet Pennant competition continues to showcase the high standard of croquet across the region, with this year’s final proving a fitting conclusion to the season.