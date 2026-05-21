Community spirit shone on Saturday as brave volunteers rolled up in various ways for this year’s ice bucket challenge to raise research funds for MND at Baarmutha Park.

The icy event was part of the annual ‘Ice Bucket Challenge, Netball, Footy and Family Fun Day’

North East END MND group’s Georgia O’Connor said the community came together for the fourth annual challenge in raising vital funds to support Victorians living with MND and research to find a cure.

Saturday’s successful fundraiser tallied $6523.80 bringing the total raised over four years to just shy of $30,000.

Ms O’Connor said motor neurone disease (MND) is known as the beast because it's an incredibly cruel disease, which desperately needs a cure.

“There are people that we know and love in our community who are living with MND and their families are fighting the beast with bravery and courage beyond measure,” she said.

“One of those community members is Gina Kromer, owner of Beechworth Floral Designs, and a supporter of the Beechworth Football Netball Club (BFNC), and the Ice Bucket Challenge and family day.

“Gina had recently shared her MND diagnosis with the community and her support came well before MND was a part of her personal story.”

“Beechworth Night Netball Association president Christie Bence wore a fight MND beanie and held flowers as a symbol of BFNC's support of, and appreciation for, Gina and Beechworth Floral Designs.

“We are honoured that she would lend the event her support again this year.

“As Christie made her entrance, she was accompanied by children, who handed flowers to the crowd.

“Christie presented Gina with a small bouquet before taking her position on the ice bucket stage, where Gina had sat only 12 months before.”

Another 11 people took part in the challenge who all had their unique and fun entrances.

Beechworth’s Leading Senior Constable Jim Smeeton arrived in a police vehicle with sirens buzzing and lights flashing.

Beechworth Machinery Shed’s Helen Chambeyron hitched a lift on a ride-on lawn mower while Liam Cuffly – drummer of local loved band ‘My Left Boot’ - sprang into action with a drum out of a road case (usually filled with musical equipment) carried in by the legendary Jamswells crew of ‘roadies'.

Paralympian Liana France and former Beechworthian travelled from Canberra where she now lives to take the icy challenge too.

“I took part in the MND Ice Bucket challenge as MND has affected several beloved community members I’m close to,” Liana said.

Event MC, BFNC’s Adam Fendyk said the event held a special significance for the local fire brigade with Suzie Chadeayne, wife of firefighter Neil Tyson, also being recently diagnosed with MND.

Beechworth Fire Brigade member Hannah Hunt shared words prepared by Suzie unable to attend the event.

Ms O’Connor said the North East END MND group were humbled and grateful for the many members of the Beechworth and Barnawartha Football Netball Club communities who stepped up to volunteer their time.

The organiser thanked everyone who had supported the event including major sponsor, the Beechworth and District Community Bank.

“The bank covered all event costs which means every dollar raised goes directly to fight MND and MND Victoria,” she said.

“Our message to Gina and Suzie, and to anyone impacted by MND in our community is we are with you by coming together again this year.

“We are fighting back against the beast with joy and love and laughter, and we will never give up hope for an end to MND.”

It’s not too late to donate with tax deductible donations by visiting bit.ly/BeechworthFightMND2026 (to help find a cure) and bit.ly/BeechworthMNDVic2026 (to support Victorians living with MND).