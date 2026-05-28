Vital information gained in a bushfire safety workshop hosted by Beechworth Fire Brigade on Sunday ticked boxes for a local.

Kjell Roberts was one of 11 Indigo Shire residents who took part in the session with presentations from CFA District 24 members Amanda Smith, Mary-Anne Egan, and Adele Buchanan.

“It was a valuable workshop and important to me, because we live along one of the most fire-dangerous streets in Beechworth,” he said.

“The workshop was a great way to meet the people in the CFA and to learn more about fire danger considering where we have lived since 2008.”

Mr Roberts said people had the chance to gain more information, available resources, bushfire prevention as well strategies on slowing down fire spread including the time to leave.

“We moved here from Finland, and we don't have anything like this with bushfire danger, and it was something that I couldn't imagine before I moved here,” he said.

Community engagement coordinator for both CFA Districts 23 and 24 Amanda Smith said the workshop provided a greater awareness of local bushfire risk and importance of a bushfire plan.

Ms Smith said having a plan A, plan B, and plan C and practicing the plan can be shared with other residents within the house, neighbours and family members.

“When people are under severe stress with the threat of bushfire, the decision-making processes in our minds don't work as effectively as they would outside of times of stress,” she said.

“If we have a written, practiced and known plan, it's going to be much easier during those times of extreme stress to implement.

“For most people it will be knowing what their trigger point is for leaving early.

“If people who live in a high fire or extreme fire risk area, their trigger point might be on the morning of an extreme or a catastrophic fire day, they will leave early.”

Beechworth Fire Brigade’s Hannah Hunt said good participant feedback had been received with another workshop on the horizon in spring.

Ms Hunt said she hoped people gained information about fire risk depending on where they lived.

“It’s important for people to know what to do in summer this year and have plans A, B and C to make sure they’re well prepared,” she said.

“Summers are looking to be more hot and dry, and we want to make sure everyone knows their fire safety risk in the Beechworth area.”