Last Sunday Beechworth Golf Club had four members travel to St James Golf Club for the NEDGA Sandgreen Championships.

Congratulations to Andrew Field who is the new NEDGA Sandgreen Champion winning the event in a play off from Vaughan Saunders.

They both had a one over 71.

Vaughan didn't go home empty handed, winning the A Grade nett with a 73 nett.

Dylan Pool took home the A Grade Scratch runner up with a 72.

And Darren Edwards was runner up in the A Grade Handicap with a 75 nett.

Back at home there were eight players who fronted up for a Stableford event.

Andy Croome continues to shoot close to his age winning the day with 37 points.

Runner up was Dave Clark with 33 points on a countback from Dean Howard.

Nearest the pins went to Andy Croome on the 3rd and Dave Clark on the 10th.

Next Sunday will be another Stableford event at Beechworth.

Arrive 11:30 for 12 hit off.

We also have a few members going to Rutherglen for their tournament on Friday and Sunday.