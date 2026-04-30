Beechworth’s senior side will be looking to turn a run of honourable losses into a win this weekend as they travel to Eskdale to face Mitta United this weekend.

The ‘Bushies were made to rue a slow start at Yackandandah last weekend, going down by 20 points to the top of the table Roos under lights.

The home side kicked out to a 26-point advantage by the main break of the ANZAC Day clash, which was slowly chipped back by a surging Beechworth side, but they left their run too little, too late, final scores reading 11.11 (77) to 8.9 (57).

Liam Stephens continued his stellar start to the season in the ruck with another best on ground performance while fellow engine room teammates Cam Fendyk and Sam Johnson (three goals) both toiled hard.

Kayde Surrey and Hamish Malsem provided the burst out of half-back while also putting in strong defensive games.

It has now been three straight losses for the Bushrangers as they head to Mitta who will also be looking to break a run of losses.

On the court Beechworth’s A grade put in an improved performance against the undefeated Roos but went down 60-27.

The Bushrangers were able to keep the Roos within touch for the first 15 minutes before a 21-6 goal second quarter blew the game open.

Molly Brock was outstanding in the ring, converting 17 of her 24 shots to keep the pressure on the opposition, while Edi Surrey worked tirelessly through the centre.

In other grades, an undermanned reserves side took it up to the Roos for most of the day, but went down to the tune of 39 points.

Richie Worcester continued his stellar form across the half back line while Matt Ryan slotted a pair of majors.

Under 17s and under 14s had difficult tasks ahead of them going against an undefeated opposition but showed some positive stretches of play in their 64-point and 43-point defeats respectively.

Quin Taylor for the under 17s and Harry Langdon in the under 14s were named best on ground.

It was the young under 15s and under 17s who would fly the flag on the court, with the under 15s coming up with a dominant 64-22 win while the 17s played out a thrilling 37-all draw.

This weekend, the action at Eskdale Sports and Recreation Reserve kicks off with the juniors from 9am.