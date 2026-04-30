Moving ANZAC Day services held in Beechworth on Saturday marked the 111th commemoration of the ANZAC landing at Gallipoli.

The 11am service followed a march from Ford Street to the Cenotaph in the Beechworth Town Hall Gardens with an estimated 500 people drawn to the service.

This year’s main address had been a proud moment for descendants of World War I nurse Martha Jane Witherow.

Drawn from a local story, the address delivered by Beechworth Secondary College captains Jade Lawrence and Kalum Porteous, shared the story of Martha affectionately known as ‘Cis’ (sis) to her family and friends.

Jade said it was a privilege as college representatives to stand with community members to honour the meaning of ANZAC Day – a day of remembrance, reflection and deep respect.

“ANZAC Day celebrates courage, endurance, sacrifice and love,” she said.

“The day honours the love soldiers had for their families and between friends who stood by each other in the hardest moments.

“It also honours the love of dedicated nurses that cared for them, and the love people had for their country.”

Kalum and Jade said Martha joined the Voluntary Aid Detachment Unit and was sent to France working in the British RMC Base Hospitals.

He delivered insights into Martha’s nursing journey, which included taking part in the guard of honour for the Unknown Soldier while at a posting in Boulogne.

The soldier eventually was laid to rest in Westminster Abbey on Armistice Day 11 November 1920.

Martha worked at the Wangaratta base hospital and joined the local Beechworth RSL where she laid the cross for the unknown soldier at the local Anzac Day services every year until her own cross was placed in 1982.

“Martha’s story reminds us to reflect on the heart of ANZAC values, not just in wartime but in building strong, connected communities in peace,” Kalum said.

Jade said being part of ANZAC Day had always held deep personal significance as members of her own family had served.

“Their sacrifice helped shape the life I live today,” she said.

Kalum said ANZAC Day is a time to reflect on the past and commemorate the extraordinary bravery and sacrifice of Australians who endured so much for the safety and freedom of the country.

“It is a great privilege to continue the legacy of community service and remembrance," he said.

Martha Witherow’s daughters Muriel Mulgrew (96) and Peggy Mummery (94) took part in the service laying the cross for the Unknown Soldier.

The sisters said the service had been special for them and their mother would have been proud.

Mrs Mulgrew said inspired by her mother, she took up nursing and became a matron at Myrtleford hospital for some years.

Mrs Mummery said she nursed for a few years at Mayday Hills hospital.

Martha Witherow’s granddaughter Rosey Bennett also a nurse recited a poem she wrote about her grandmother.

Beechworth RSL president John Eldrid presided over the ceremony also giving an ANZAC Day address, vice president Alison Williams read the ANZAC Day service Requiem and Uniting Church’s Phillip Adams read the prayer.

Geoff Jackson recited the poem 'The Red Cross Nurse' by Tom Skeyhill and Beechworth’s Sarah Lockwood led the crowd in singing the national anthem.

The service concluded with wreath laying.

An estimated number of 300 people attended the dawn service with a gunfire breakfast following.

Services were held by RSL members at Beechworth Health Service and the Beechworth Correctional Centre.

Mr Eldrid said the community taking part is at the heart of ANZAC Day services.