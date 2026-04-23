Training at Falls Creek and on world circuits continues for a young Paralympian over the next four years, with sights set on competing at the 2030 Paralympics in France.

Para Alpine skier Liana France represented Australia on the world stage in this year’s event held in Milano Cortina, Italy.

The 16-year-old – Australia’s youngest female Winer Paralympian – finished 14th overall out of 22 competitors in both women’s slalom standing and the women’s giant slalom standing.

“It means so much to me that I was able to represent Australia and Beechworth where I grew up,” she said.

“Achieving 14th place was a good result for me, especially considering that some of the girls who go to the games don't compete in the same World Cup circuit as I do.

“It was amazing to see how I fared out of the best in the world, and 14th position has set me up well to keep pushing and striving for a better result in 2030.”

Liana’s hopes are high for the chance to be selected at the next Winter Paralympic Games.

“I'll be 20 years old and looking for success as I'll be more competitive, and it won't be my first year competing internationally,” she said.

“I'm really looking forward to having that opportunity again.

“I think it's important to use it as a driver for training in the gym and on the snow knowing that not everything is a guarantee.

“You have to keep working hard to try to get to the next games.

“I'll be training for three days a week at Falls Creek Race Club, and that will help me when everyone else in Europe who I compete against is in their summer season."

Liana said to qualify for the Paralympic Games, she needs to take part in skiing international circuits.

“I follow the International Ski and Snowboard Federation’s first races and World Cup races which I qualify for as well,” she said.

Liana said the Australian Paralympic team was a tight knit group.

“They were very accepting of having me on the team in my debut season,” she said.

Liana completed her last week at Beechworth Secondary College at the end of first term prior to Easter.

The year 11 student has moved to Canberra with her family where she will complete her secondary schooling.

A supportive Beechworth Secondary College backed Liana all the way with her dream of representing Australia.

“It was hard work juggling both school and training for the games and the college helped me to train at my best while still doing my schoolwork and achieving what I wanted to do,” Liana said.

The 16-year-old said communication with her school and working with online packages and her teachers while training helped her achieve marks she wanted.