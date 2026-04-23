An exciting opportunity with a ‘Come and Try Day’ held for the first time in Victoria’s North East is set for blind and vision impaired people to take up golf.

Beechworth Golf Club has taken up a Blind Sports and Recreation Victoria (BSRV) initiative with the session to be held on Saturday, 2 May.

The initiative included a training session last Saturday for some golfers to be support caddies.

Melbourne-based BSRV encourages people with no or low vision of all ages and backgrounds to lead more healthy and active lifestyles by participating in a sport.

Blind Golf Victoria has joined forces with BSRV with its president James Atkin taking part at Saturday's training session.

“My biggest goal is working with Blind Golf Victoria to promote golf and with BSRV, not just for golf, but in any sports,” he said.

“What it's done for me physically, mentally and emotionally is amazing.

“I feel 20 years younger, fit and healthy, and if I can pass that on to someone else, it's a great thing to do."

Blind and vision impaired golf follows the same rules as sighted golf with one key difference, each player has a guide or caddie.

Mr Atkin said he became involved with Blind Golf Victoria around four years ago.

The golfer’s caddie, Jenny Caulfield, said her support role was rewarding.

“It’s a real privilege to be out there with James,” she said.

“I hope he teaches me as much about golfing as much as I help him, as I learn to play golf too” she said.

Beechworth Golf Club member Debbie Tully said caddies do not have to be golfers.

“You can be an assistant and learn the game together,” she said.

Ms Tully said avenues are available for anyone who is blind and visually impaired to pursue golf after they have a go on the ‘Come and Try Day'.

BSRV assistant program coordinator Tegan Allen said BSRV had been drawn to Beechworth through the club’s willingness to "give it a go".

“The club sees the importance of it in the community,” she said.

“The ‘Come and Try Day' in Beechworth will be the first one to be held in the North East outside of Melbourne and bigger cities, then in Euroa with more to follow.”

Ms Allen said blind golf gets people outside and active.

“It's connecting with other people playing golf and their caddies as well,” she said.

“A lot of people once they lose their vision or have grown up with vision loss often think sport isn't an option and find other avenues and hobbies.

“We’re letting people know that sport is still accessible for people like me and for people to get out there and connect with others.

“They can learn a new sport, keep active and really be involved in the community.”

BSRV’s program manager Rachel DeSumma works together with partners on the project.

“We’ve received funding from the state government to bring blind golf to the North East together with our partners Golf Australia, Blind Golf Victoria, Valley Sport and Sport North East,” she said.

“It’s to support the inclusion and accessibility of sport including blind golf for people with vision loss to get involved.

“Blind golf is an incredible sport where people can compete interstate and internationally as well.

“James is planning to compete in Spain next year.

“There are a lot of opportunities for people with blindness and low vision to either start off socially, but then also to play competitively.

“Golf is a great inclusive sport that can be played alongside friends or others quite easily."

The session on 2 May runs from 1pm to 3pm at the Beechworth Golf Club course, 42 Balaclava Road.

Visit www.trybooking.com/events/landing/1568666 to book tickets for the free event.