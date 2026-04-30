More than 40 representatives from community and educational organisations on Monday evening heard first-hand about a local community bank’s incredible milestone.

Community Bank Beechworth and District (Bendigo Bank) announced its reinvestment of more than $1 million back into the local community through grants, educational scholarships, sponsorships, and donations.

The announcement was made at the bank’s annual information evening held at the Beechworth Town Hall.

The bank’s board chair Ben Merritt said the milestone had been achieved for local funding in its 15th year of supporting a wide range of local initiatives and projects.

"It’s fantastic that we have now contributed more than a million dollars into the community in Beechworth and district areas,” he said.

Mr Merritt said people at the meeting heard about the opening of the next round of grants and sponsorships for 2026 with this week’s Tuesday kick-off.

“Applications for funding are open for about eight weeks,” he said.

Mr Merritt said $50,000 has been allocated for the next round the same as last year.

“We generally see applications from $250 to $2000 and sometimes up to $10,000," he said.

“If it’s bigger than that such as for a school building construction, we take it aside and do a little more work.

“Last year, we received 45 applications with a total of $400,000."

Mr Merritt said rigorous evaluation of submissions is undertaken including return benefits to the community.

Representatives from the Golden Horseshoes Festival committee Beebee Powell and Beechworth Kindergarten Avrill Halleur have their fingers crossed when applications are submitted.

Ms Powell said the volunteer run festival brought joy to the community.

“It gives kids memories, brings children and families back, draws tourists, and we like to showcase organisations in the town,” she said.

“There’s something for everyone and the town’s history is showcased too."

Ms Halleur said the kindergarten had a few projects in mind.

“It’s about narrowing it down to what we think is most important and will best serve the community as always,” she said.

Ms Halleur said the kindergarten is a central point for the community for the youngsters learning and socialisation, as well as connecting families.

Beechworth Fire Brigade’s Josh Kardol said valuable information at the session had been gained on how to apply for the grant and the steps involved.

“It's great the bank reinvests profits and I hadn’t realised how much the bank actually invests into the local community,” he said.

Community Bank Foundation manager Trish Madden said among key points for applicants to remember is to plan ahead, think about what the project is going to be, read the guidelines and ask questions.

For more information email marketing@beechworthbank.com.au or visit the bank in Ford Street.