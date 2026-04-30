An exhibition ‘Thank God you’re here nurse’ – How health care came to Yackandandah’ launched last Friday at the local museum was dedicated to the late Pam Crosthwaite.

The 24 April launch date marked the centenary of the opening of the Yackandandah Cottage Hospital at 46 High Street as a member of the Bush Nursing Association.

The exhibition commemorates the 1926 opening and the events that led to the hospital being established.

The role of nurses stretching to the time of the Bush Nursing Hospital being established is at the heart of the exhibition.

The hospital moved to the new site as the Bush Nursing Intermediate Hospital in 1931, rebranded as Yackandandah Health in 2014 with the service now operated as a member of the national Apollo Care Alliance.

Yackandandah’s Lisa Greenwood and member of the history working group said Pam had a huge impact on nursing care over many decades in the town.

“She had been a true friend and supporter of many here today and was a wonderful and active community member we will all remember,” she said.

Ms Greenwood said Pam was awarded the Order of Australia Medal in 2009 for her service to nursing and the Yackandandah and wider community.

Ms Greenwood outlined Pam’s career from the time she was appointed Kiewa Valley's first district nurse between 1977 and 1980 and commenced working at the Bush Nursing Hospital as a registered nurse and midwife to her appointment as director of nursing in 1992.

Ms Greenwood also outlined Pam’s tireless efforts in championing ideas including aged care for the hospital’s viability as well as a $500,000 fundraising campaign for its expansion to qualify for federal government funding at the new site.

“She had a vision for the future, a knowledge of health, a generosity of spirit and the drive to succeed, along with a wonderful staff,” she said.

Pam’s husband Donald Crosthwaite said the dedication had been unexpected.

“Pam made a major contribution to the hospital and is ongoing from its transformation from a bush nursing hospital to a modern facility with many services for the community,” he said.

History group member Geoff Simmons and Wellbeing Advocacy Yackandandah (WAY) president welcomed guests, long serving staff members and nurses as well as many hospital supporters through fundraising and other activities.

“We’re here 100 years to the day to celebrate this event,” he said.

“It’s a tribute to so many families and generations of people who've put their heart and soul in keeping the hospital running.

“It’s also an appreciation that good work of the hospital is continuing with the aged care facility now under Apollo Care."

Mr Simmons also acknowledged Yackandandah Museum for its work in preserving and collating history.

With a love of nursing and giving back, enrolled nurse Vicki Norman began a permanent position in 1992 at the same time when Pam started as director of nursing.

“Pam kept the hospital going when we thought we were going to close, and we all donated six per cent of our wages back then to keep the community-based hospital open,” she said.

Display items have been loaned by UNSW Clinical School Albury, North East Health Wangaratta and Yackandandah Museum.

The exhibition at the museum runs until August this year.