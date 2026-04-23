Flag fancies Kiewa-Sandy Creek proved too good for Beechworth last weekend, prevailing by 76 points at Baarmutha Park.

The Bushrangers made a competitive start in the opening quarter, but couldn’t convert in front of goal as they fell behind by 11 points at the first break.

From there the Hawks took control and put the clamps on Beechworth, leaving them scoreless for the quarter.

Despite a few goals in the third, the Hawks had asserted their dominance on the game and ran away with the 4.7 (31) to 14.23 (107) win.

Connor Stone’s class up forward came to the fore as he finished with all of Beechworth’s four goals to be best on for the Bushrangers.

Cam Fendyk and Sam Johnson toiled hard in the midfield while Kayde Surrey was as tough as ever down back.

Young guns Hugh Kavanagh and Rourke Warner also put in their best games of the season so far.

On the court the Hawks stifled Beechworth’s A grade to run away 64-15 winners.

Rach Cavallin showed her class across multiple positions on the court while Tegan Chambeyron toiled hard in defence.

Beechworth will turn their attention to Yackandandah this weekend in a twilight ANZAC Day clash at Butson Park.