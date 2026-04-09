On Friday we had a fantastic day for our annual Golden Putter.

Thanks to everyone who turned up to play and donated money.

We had a great result, where we were able to donate over $2000.

Thanks also to those who supplied afternoon tea, helped with running the day, cleaned up, prepared the course and all the visitors.

We had a great field of 54 players.

The 2026 women's Golden Putter champion, also her third Golden Putter, was Angela Bishop (19) with a great nett score of 64.

Runner up was Hollie Goodwin (11) 69.

Ball winners were Zoe Gephart 74, Gail Smith 75, Glenda Marshall 76, Leanne Carmody 76 and Doyna Collins 76.

In the men's competition it was Corowa member Adrian Haddock who took home the trophy with a great 63 nett off a 20 handicap.

Runner up was Dave Atkins (28) with 65 nett.

Ball winners were Mark Howard 67, Dayne Carey 67, Andy Croome 68, Zane Howard 68, Dean Howard 69, Jacko Wells 69 and Darren McCormick 69.

The junior winners were Ashton Leary and Ollie Corcoran who both had 105.

The women's non handicap winner was Colette Suter.

Nearest the pins went to Glenda Marshall on the 3rd, Warwick Deuis on the 5th, Damien Shanahan on the 7th, Linda McIntosh and Dave Atkins on the 10th, Judy Fogarty and Joel Whitehead on the 17th.