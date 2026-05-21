Friday 22 May (today)

BEECHWORTH THEATRE COMPANY. Oscar Wilde’s ’The Importance of Being Earnest’. Finishes on Sunday. Performance tonight at 7.30pm, tomorrow at 4.30pm and Sunday at 2pm. Great reviews. Visit www.beechworththeatrecompany.com.au or go directly to www.stickytickets. com.au for tickets. Tickets available at the door cash or card. Special ticket price for students tonight only at $10. Beechworth Serviceman’s Memorial Hall.

SALVATION ARMY: Red Shield Appeal. Collections taking place outside of Newsxpress Beechworth, 26-28 Camp Street from 8am.

YACKANDANDAH MUSEUM: Exhibition: ‘Thank God you’re here nurse’ – How health care came to Yackandandah.’ Commemorates the 1926 opening of the Bush Intermediate Hospital and the events that led to the hospital being established. Runs until August. Opening hours 10.30am to 3.30pm Wed – Sunday. Bank of Victoria building, 21 High St.

Saturday 23 May

Anglican Christ Church Beechworth: 4.15pm for 4.30pm start. University of Melbourne's Queen's College Chapel choristers will perform works by Warlock, Taverner, Nordqvist, Simon and Garfunkel, McCartney and Radiohead, Ticheli and others from the eighth century to now. Directed by Will Fellows, 22 choristers will sing ‘60 minutes of BLISS2’. Bookings:https://www.trybooking.com/DLTUD For more Information call or text 0409 912 Proceeds fund the care and maintenance of its 1882 colonial-built William Anderson pipe organ and Kawai grand piano.

SALVATION ARMY: Red Shield Appeal. Collections taking place outside of Newsxpress Beechworth, 26-28 Camp Street from 8am.

THE GALLERY@STUDIOP4 - NO 3. Solo art exhibition. ‘Feathers and Light’ by photographer Paul Blake. Open every weekend until the 8 June long weekend 9am-5pm or by appointment through the week on 0428 584 021. Canvas framed prints, glass prints and framed wall art with a focus on birds. Sheridans Bridge Road, Rutherglen.

Sunday 24 May

BEECHWORTH FIRE BRIGADE: 8.45am –1pm Fire Safety Planning Workshop – Plan and Prepare. It’s too late to make a plan when a fire starts. Join the crew for the practical session to learn how to better protect your home, family and pets before next summer arrives. Lunch provided. Free Indigo Shire green waste voucher for attending households. Beechworth Fire Station, 3 Victoria Rd.

To register or find out more: contact CFA Community Engagement Coordinator Amanda Smith on 0407 604 012 or email northeastcommsafety@cfa.vic.gov.au.

HOTEL NICHOLAS. Annual pub choir fundraiser ‘Molly’s Song’. 2.30pm. Singing for dementia research. Irish Australian singer and songwriter Damien Leith is performing. Visit www.trybooking.com/events/landing/1544203 to book tickets.