Motorcyclists on the annual blanket and jacket run for the Salvation Army will be hitting Beechworth on Sunday 31 May with warm clothing collected from around the North East.

An organiser from Yackandandah, Trevor Botting, said he anticipated around 40 to 50 riders will join in.

Mr Botting said the collection will help people in need in various circumstances including the homeless.

“No-one should be in that position,” he said.

Other circumstances for people could be those affected by domestic violence, a house fire, a personal tragedy or job loss.

“We will do anything we can to help people keep warm,” Mr Botting said.

“People might need an extra blanket and for the kids because they can’t afford to pay for heating.”

The callout is for donations of warm items, non-perishable goods, vests, gloves, or cash.

Other items could be beanies, scarves, jumpers, tracksuits, long-sleeve shirts, hoodies, iackets, doonas, blankets, and quilts.

“All donations are distributed by the Salvos free of charge,” Mr Botting said.

He said several drop off points included the Salvation Army in Beechworth.

Salvation Army major Pauline Middleton said cost-of-living continued to rise and many people were living in sub-standard accommodation as well.

“I’m always amazed at the huge amount of donations collected by the motorcyclists,” she said.

“We always want to help people in need, and we can’t help without community backing such as the support received from the motorcyclists.”

Major Middleton said the event, although separate, added to the Red Shield Appeal.

“Donations are distributed to people locally and across the North East,” she said.

Albury -Wodonga riders meet at Blind Freddy's Café at 9am to depart at 9.30am for Yackandandah.

Bright and Myrtleford riders meet at Happy Valley Hotel in Ovens at 9am to depart 9.30am for Yackandandah

Wangaratta riders meet at the APCO service station at 9am to depart 9.30am for Yackandandah.

Donations can also be left at 21 Standish St Myrtleford.

All groups converge at the Star Hotel, Yackandandah from 10am to depart at 10.45am.

If people are unable to drop off donations at those times Trevor can be contacted on 0434 811 045 or Nigel Horne on 0407 058 706 to arrange collection.