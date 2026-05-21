The University of Melbourne's Choir of Queen's College will sing ‘BLISS2' for another year at Queen's' in Beechworth's historic Anglican Christ Church on Saturday (23 May).

The choir will perform works from the eighth century to our own times, including pieces by Warlock, Tavener, Nordqvist, Simon and Garfunkel, McCartney and Radiohead, Ticheli and others.

Last year’s performance by the choir in the church was a sell-out.

“This is singing of the finest quality,” Christ Church concerts convenor Jamie Kronborg said.

“These undergraduates and their voices are brilliantly directed by Will Fellows and it’s a wonderful privilege to hear them in our historic church.”

Concert proceeds support the maintenance of the church’s colonial-built 1882 pipe organ and grand piano.

The 60-minute performance starts at 4:30pm.

Tickets are available at trybooking.com/DLTUD or at the door.