Students from seven secondary secondary education providers around the region earlier this month stepped into the shoes of United Nations ambassadors for a day of debating and role play.

Year 8 to 11 students from Beechworth Secondary College (BSC), Wangaratta High School, Tallangatta Secondary College, Wodonga Senior Secondary College, Echuca College, Myrtleford P-12 College and Bright P-12 College took part.

Hosted for a third time by BSC, the annual Model UN event drew a combined 28 teams from across the schools.

The United Nations Association of Australia (UNAA) Victoria Division’s ran the session at the on Wednesday 6 May.

UNAA board member, a Melbourne University associate professor and RMIT adjunct professor, Ian Howie, acted as Secretary-General for the day to guide students.

Humanities and leadership teacher and event coordinator, Alastair Jack, said students discussed the topic ‘Gender Equality – Empowering Young Girls'.

“Teams represented countries as diverse as Saudi Arabia, Democratic Republic of the Congo, USA, Marshall Islands, Iceland and Pakistan with 121 students taking part,” he said.

“Model UN is always a highlight of our school calendar and something both students and staff look forward to each year.

“It is an educational experience that offers so much to those involved in building knowledge of current affairs, politics, legal processes, international relations, geography, sociology, history and social justice.

“It also develops essential skills such as teamwork, cooperation, public speaking, negotiation, perseverance, commitment and includes making new friends.”

Mr Jack said over the past six weeks, he had the privilege of watching Beechworth students grow as they enthusiastically and diligently prepared for this event.

“I’ve seen teams divide responsibilities, students step into leadership roles, and experienced participants support first-time delegates with genuine care and mentorship,” he said.

“I’ve also seen the nerves – perhaps even a little panic at times – which only highlights how much this opportunity matters to them.

“I know this is true of our visiting students too.

“It’s genuinely reassuring to see a generation of young people approaching global issues with such a strong sense of responsibility, dedication and thoughtfulness.

“This gives me a great deal of confidence for the future.”

Mr Jack thanked everyone who participated in making the day possible – students for their preparation, teachers for their organisation and commitment and the BSC leadership team for their ongoing support.

He also thanked the UNAA (Victorian Division) Model UN organisers professor Ian Howie and executive manager Sally Northfield for delivering an accessible and deeply impactful program for young people.

Professor Howie has more than a thirty-year background in international development as a career official with the United Nations working on projects around the world.

Among its activities the UNAA Victoria Global Education program runs a series of events designed to engage the community in the work and values of the UN.