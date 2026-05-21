Beechworth Old Cranks Club members had a chance to showcase their prized possessions at ‘Drive Back in Time’ hosted by the club earlier this month.

Among them Frank Harvey had a great time behind the wheel of his 1963 Morris Major Elite.

Mr Harvey said the vehicle originally from Rockhampton had an interesting ownership with the car driven in rallies around NSW and in Victoria over the years.

The club member said he bought the car from a previous owner in Beechworth last year.

“The Morris Major has done a lot of kilometres and is original except for a paintwork respray,” he said.

Club member John Harvey (and local councillor) has owned a 1970s Mazda 808 1300 Station Wagon for around 12 years.

Mr Harvey said he had been restoring it over that time with a creative search for parts via the internet and connections with other people mad on Mazda 808 vehicles.

“I owned one like it a little while back, and then I found this one near Sebastopol, near Mansfield in a chook shed of all places,” he said.

“I have some friends who are in the wrecking business who have also helped me with parts as well as working on it.”

With a love of old cars (and model trains too), Mr Harvey said it’s a very satisfying hobby.

Club member Evan Willis has owned a Series 2 Morris Minor with a great history for five decades.

“I'm only the second owner of the car that is 70 years old this year,” he said.

Mr Willis said the vehicle can clock up a speed of up to 80km/h but can’t be driven too far.

“I can't go much further than Benalla or Albury and going to the strawberry farm (Beechworth Berries in Wooragee) is ideal,” he said.

The motor vehicle enthusiast said one feature of the classic car had a trafficator on the left-hand side of the vehicle.

“On the right-hand side drivers were supposed to put their hand out the window indicating a right-hand turn,” he said.

An excited Mr Willis said the national Morris Minor rally is being held in Benalla next year.

“Organisers are expecting around 200 of the vehicles to be entered,” he said.

Stanley’s Leigh Privett and club member showcased his trusty Series 1 Land Rover owned for nine years.

Mr Privett recalled times his time as a surveyor working in the Kimberley’s when he had a fleet.

“They served me well,” he said.

Local Beechworthian Howard Morton entered his shiny blue 1962 350cc Norton motor bike in the event.

“I’ve owned it for 15 years and haven’t had to do much to it except for a few small parts and replace the front wheel,” he said.