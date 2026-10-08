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<p>EXCITED: Young actors in this weekend\\u2019s performances of \\u2018Little Women in the Village presented by Stanley\\u2019s Dragonfly Theatre walked around town last week with local costume maker Ute Jeffcott to promote the play.</p>\\n
<p>EXCITED: Young actors in this weekend\\u2019s performances of \\u2018Little Women in the Village presented by Stanley\\u2019s Dragonfly Theatre walked around town last week with local costume maker Ute Jeffcott to promote the play.</p>\\n

EXCITED: Young actors in this weekend’s performances of ‘Little Women in the Village presented by Stanley’s Dragonfly Theatre walked around town last week with local costume maker Ute Jeffcott to promote the play.

What’s On
Ovens and Murray Advertiser
October 8, 2026 • 01:00

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