From now until 11 October ART EXHIBITION: ‘Inspired by Nature: A Gift of Flow.’ New solo exhibition by Bronwen Martin. Runs on Saturdays 10am to 3pm and Sundays 10am – 2pm or by appointment until 11 October. Stable Studios, 58b Ford Street Beechworth. INDIGO SHIRE CREATIVES: ‘Red Shed’ inaugural art exhibition. Showcase of local artist works for two weeks between 10am to 3pm on Thursday to Sundays. The Red Shed is adjacent Ritchie’s IGA supermarket carpark, 17 Phillips Lane, Beechworth. From now until 31 October (various dates) INDIGO SENIOR CITIZENS FESTIVAL: ‘Connect, Create, Celebrate.’ Variety of program events. Printed copies of the program are available at Indigo Shire libraries and can also be requested through Customer Service Centres if they run out. Information about events in the Indigo Shire program can be found by visiting https://www.indigoshire.vic.gov.au/Community/Community-events/Indigo-Seniors-Festival for event information and dates. Friday 9 October (today) BEECHWORTH WELCOME EXPO: 4.30pm – 7pm. Free community event hosted by Beechworth Health Service and Indigo Shire Council. Bringing together local clubs, groups and organisations. Mayday Hills Cricket Oval. Friday 9 and Saturday 10 October DRAGONFLY THEATRE: ‘Little Women of the Village’. Louisa May Alcott's classic story of the March sisters. Performances 6.30 pm – 8.30pm on both Friday and Saturday as well as 11.30am – 1.30pm session on Friday (today). Visit https://events.humanitix.com/little-women-of-the-village for more information and tickets. Beechworth Soldiers Memorial Hall, 101 Ford Street. Saturday 10 October BEECHWORTH TOWN GARAGE SALE: 18 residences plus Men’s Shed. Bunting displayed at houses. Maps for $2 for sale on the day at Beechworth NewsXpress and Salvation Army. Contact Julie by email at julzw64@gmail.com or 0428 999 491 for more info. Funds raised from registrations and map sales donated to the Beechworth Salvation Army. INDIGO REGEN: 1.30pm – 5pm. Free event. Launch of The Adaptation Game at 1.30 pm. Doors open 1.15pm. Registrations essential. Visit https://events.humanitix.com/the-launch-of-the-adaptation to register. Beechworth Town Hall. 103 Ford Street. CHILTERN ATHENAEUM. 2pm. Presentation on the great Australian portrait painter Hugh Ramsay on his time spent at “Burrabunnia” at Barnawartha. Afternoon tea provided $15/head. Limited seats. Funds go to athenaeum’s upkeep. Email info@chilternathenaeum.com.au for tickets. 57 Conness Street, Chiltern. Thursday 15 October STABLE STUDIOS: 6pm. Exhibition opening ‘Looking for Light’ by artist Patricia Doughty. Exhibition held to coincide with Mental Health Awareness Month. Patricia divides her time between Beechworth and Sydney, working primarily in oil and, more recently, acrylic. All proceeds donated to Beyond Blue. 58b Ford Street Beechworth. Runs until 15 November. Friday 16 October BEECHWORTH GOOD2GO CAFE: 11:30 am – 1:00 pm ‘Reclaiming the narrative around death, dying, grief and loss.’ Topic is around rituals. All welcome. Email g2gcollective@gmail.com for more information or if you have questions. Beechworth Lodge of St John, 19 Loch St, Beechworth. Saturday 17 and Sunday 17 October Chiltern Court House. 10am - 4pm. The Mutsaers Family Art Exhibition and Australian Cottages Exhibition. Celebrating Australian art, historic places and a unique connection between the Mutsaers family and Chiltern. Short talks and presentations by Mervyn Rae and Cornelius Mutsaers at 10.30am and 2.30pm both days. Entry by donation.