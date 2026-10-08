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Beechworth makes tidy winners

<p>LEGEND STATUS: Beechworth Secondary College student Amy Schilling, pictured outside Parliament House in Canberra, was named as they Young Legend among three category wins for Beechworth in the Keep Australia Beautiful Victoria 2026 Tidy Towns and Cities Sustainability Awards last week.</p>\\n
<p>LEGEND STATUS: Beechworth Secondary College student Amy Schilling, pictured outside Parliament House in Canberra, was named as they Young Legend among three category wins for Beechworth in the Keep Australia Beautiful Victoria 2026 Tidy Towns and Cities Sustainability Awards last week.</p>\\n

LEGEND STATUS: Beechworth Secondary College student Amy Schilling, pictured outside Parliament House in Canberra, was named as they Young Legend among three category wins for Beechworth in the Keep Australia Beautiful Victoria 2026 Tidy Towns and Cities Sustainability Awards last week.

Representative organisations and a volunteer took home tidy towns awards last week
Ovens and Murray Advertiser
October 8, 2026 • 01:00

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