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Sign and wonder years apart

<p>REVEALED: Beechworth Telegraph Station guide and author Leo Nette (left) with former signwriter David Collier in front of the stone inscription on the station parapet that David uncovered in 2001. PHOTO: Jamie Kronborg</p>\\n
<p>REVEALED: Beechworth Telegraph Station guide and author Leo Nette (left) with former signwriter David Collier in front of the stone inscription on the station parapet that David uncovered in 2001. PHOTO: Jamie Kronborg</p>\\n

REVEALED: Beechworth Telegraph Station guide and author Leo Nette (left) with former signwriter David Collier in front of the stone inscription on the station parapet that David uncovered in 2001. PHOTO: Jamie Kronborg

Beechworth marks dual milestones of railway and Historic and Cultural Precinct openings
By Jamie Kronborg
October 8, 2026 • 05:00

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