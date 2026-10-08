Indigo grants fund 44 projects

FUNDED: The Dragonfly Project, a Stanley-based community and youth education initiative, received a $7000 Indigo events grant for its ‘Little Women of the Village’ theatre project with 19 young cast members directed by Dannielle Bell and Amber Vincent. It plays in Beechworth Servicemen’s Memorial Hall on October 9 at 11:30am and 6:30pm and again on October 10 at 6:30pm. Tickets on Humanitix. PHOTO: Jamie Kronborg