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Indigo grants fund 44 projects

<p>FUNDED: The Dragonfly Project, a Stanley-based community and youth education initiative, received a $7000 Indigo events grant for its \\u2018Little Women of the Village\\u2019 theatre project with 19 young cast members directed by Dannielle Bell and Amber Vincent. It plays in Beechworth Servicemen\\u2019s Memorial Hall on October 9 at 11:30am and 6:30pm and again on October 10 at 6:30pm. Tickets on Humanitix. PHOTO: Jamie Kronborg</p>\\n
<p>FUNDED: The Dragonfly Project, a Stanley-based community and youth education initiative, received a $7000 Indigo events grant for its \\u2018Little Women of the Village\\u2019 theatre project with 19 young cast members directed by Dannielle Bell and Amber Vincent. It plays in Beechworth Servicemen\\u2019s Memorial Hall on October 9 at 11:30am and 6:30pm and again on October 10 at 6:30pm. Tickets on Humanitix. PHOTO: Jamie Kronborg</p>\\n

FUNDED: The Dragonfly Project, a Stanley-based community and youth education initiative, received a $7000 Indigo events grant for its ‘Little Women of the Village’ theatre project with 19 young cast members directed by Dannielle Bell and Amber Vincent. It plays in Beechworth Servicemen’s Memorial Hall on October 9 at 11:30am and 6:30pm and again on October 10 at 6:30pm. Tickets on Humanitix. PHOTO: Jamie Kronborg

Community groups benefit in grants totalling almost $126,300
By Jamie Kronborg
October 8, 2026 • 01:00

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