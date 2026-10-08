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Indigo welcomes new citizens

<p>WELCOME: Mayor Sophie Price (left) and Cr John Harvey (right) with new citizens Monique Wagemakers, Carolyn Tozer, Ikeylia Dryfhout-Kokaua, Carolina Obando Velasquez, John Johnson, Annika Bunz and Daniel Carey at the citizenship ceremony in Beechworth. PHOTO: Indigo Shire Council.</p>\\n
<p>WELCOME: Mayor Sophie Price (left) and Cr John Harvey (right) with new citizens Monique Wagemakers, Carolyn Tozer, Ikeylia Dryfhout-Kokaua, Carolina Obando Velasquez, John Johnson, Annika Bunz and Daniel Carey at the citizenship ceremony in Beechworth. PHOTO: Indigo Shire Council.</p>\\n

WELCOME: Mayor Sophie Price (left) and Cr John Harvey (right) with new citizens Monique Wagemakers, Carolyn Tozer, Ikeylia Dryfhout-Kokaua, Carolina Obando Velasquez, John Johnson, Annika Bunz and Daniel Carey at the citizenship ceremony in Beechworth. PHOTO: Indigo Shire Council.

New Australians from five countries were welcomed as new official citizens last Friday
Ovens and Murray Advertiser
October 8, 2026 • 01:00

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