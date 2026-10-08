Indigo welcomes new citizens

New Australians from Germany, Colombia, The Netherlands, New Zealand and the United Kingdom were welcomed to Indigo Shire as residents by Mayor Sophie Price at a citizenship ceremony in Beechworth town hall on Friday 2 October. Cr Price said citizenship was a significant achievement for people choosing to come to Australia, bringing diverse experiences, perspectives and skills that help to strengthen local communities. The council and wider community extended “warmest congratulations and welcome” to the new citizens. “We look forward to the many ways they will contribute to life across Indigo Shire,” Cr Price said.