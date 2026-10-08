Singers share the stars

Beechworth Secondary College instrumental music teacher Amber Vincent says participation with Opera Scholars Australia (OSA) graduates in a recent Beechworth concert offered students a “wonderful experience”. Nine of the college a cappella voices group performed with Ms Vincent in ‘Songs for all seasons’ in Beechworth’s Anglican Christ Church, singing in the same program as the university-age scholars led by OSA artistic director Alexander Lewis, one of Australia’s leading tenors. Before a full-house, standing and singing unaccompanied in the church nave, the voices' presented a call-and-response Polynesian boat song known as ‘Tongo’ before performing ‘Shchedryk’, a Ukrainian seasonal carol, in the chancel. Mr Lewis then introduced OSA’s James Billson, Agnieshka Cameron, Noah Straughn, Emilie Washington, Isaac Burgess, Gemma Livingstone and Monica Ruggiero, accompanied by pianist Isaac Mouskovias, to perform a program of Lieder, English art song and operatic masterpieces from the poetic worlds of Schubert, Schumann, Richard Strauss, Vaughan Williams and Aaron Copland and works by Mozart and others. “I know at least one of our students went home that night just astounded by the power of opera,” Ms Vincent said. Pianist Josh Hooke will present the next Christ Church concert on November 14, performing works by Scarlatti, Chopin and Mussorgsky.