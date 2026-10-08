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Singers share the stars

UNACCOMPANIED: Eleanor Glanville, Maddie Prentice, Poppy Hunt, Saoirse Beatty, Irena Purnell, Amber Vincent, Elvie Evans-Barr, Willow Anderson, Elena Dean and Evie Donoso-Harrison at the Christ Church concert. PHOTO: Patricia Broom

Nine of the college a cappella voices group performed with Amber Vincent