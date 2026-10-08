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Your voice matters - help shape the future of your health service

*Copy_bhs survey_Image001_79589
*Copy_bhs survey_Image001_79589
*Copy_bhs survey_Image001_79589
Beechworth Health Service survey remains open until 18 October
Ovens and Murray Advertiser
October 8, 2026 • 01:00

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