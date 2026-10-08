Your voice matters - help shape the future of your health service

Beechworth Health Service (BHS) is developing its strategic plan for 2027 to 2032 and refreshing the values that guide everything we do. We're asking the same core questions of the community, staff, board and executive team because the plan needs to be built with the people who know this region best. We don’t want to assume what our community needs - we want to hear directly from you so we can shape services that respond to what matters most to you. We want BHS to keep adapting so our services are the right ones, delivered the right way, for the region we are today. What won't change is what sits underneath everything we do: a genuine sense of community and the safety and calm that come from knowing your local health service knows you. The survey closes 18 October and can be done by scanning the provided QR code or following the link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/BHSSurvey2026. It is confidential and takes most people less than six minutes to complete. It is the most direct way to tell us what matters to you, what you need from your local health service and how you would like that care to be delivered. Sharon Walsh. CEO, Beechworth Health Service