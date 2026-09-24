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Vital conversations around dementia needed

<p>EXPLAINED: Dr Rebecca McGowan delivered a highly engaging talk about preventative tools to use for ducking dementia at a Beechworth Library talk in October last year. PHOTOS: Coral Cooksley </p>\\n
<p>EXPLAINED: Dr Rebecca McGowan delivered a highly engaging talk about preventative tools to use for ducking dementia at a Beechworth Library talk in October last year. PHOTOS: Coral Cooksley </p>\\n

EXPLAINED: Dr Rebecca McGowan delivered a highly engaging talk about preventative tools to use for ducking dementia at a Beechworth Library talk in October last year. PHOTOS: Coral Cooksley

A Dementia Australia research report says dementia isn't spoken about enough
Coral Cooksley
September 24, 2026 • 06:00

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