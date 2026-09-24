Vital conversations around dementia needed

Fear of diagnosis is the main challenge confronting dementia awareness according to a local advocate, after a Dementia Australia report said the condition - the leading cause of death in Australia – is not talked about enough. Seven in 10 respondents in the research released on Monday said it is a topic with insufficient open discussion. The YouGov research, commissioned by Dementia Australia, released the report to coincide with Dementia Action Week from 21 to 27 September and World Alzheimer’s Day on Monday. The research also found more than half of respondents reported they had little or no knowledge about the condition although most were aware of dementia, but only one in 10 knew a lot about it. According to North East Victoria’s dementia awareness advocate Dr Rebecca McGowan, fear is a real issue for people in finding out more about dementia. Dr McGowan co-founded Life Vest and works as the medical director on a mission to empower people to take charge of their health. The health campaigner provides practical advice for brain health to prevent cognitive decline, enhance memory and brain function as people age. “There can be a lot of emotion around the topic but there is quite a bit we can do to reduce the risk,” she said. Dr McGowan said GPs encourage people to see them if they have concerns. “One of the key messages about brain health is what's good for the heart is good for the brain, and what’s good for the brain for the heart,” she said. “It’s about working on prevention and reducing conditions such as heart attack, strokes and dementia. “Three key messages are lowering blood pressure as well as fats and sugar levels in blood and also getting an assessment at the local Cognitive Dementia and Memory Service (CDAMS) in Albury if there is a concern about dementia.” Among other messages are around nutrition, exercise, sleep and stress reduction, regular general medical check-ups as well as vision and hearing checks. “One in three people will be diagnosed with dementia,” she said. “This is really a high-risk factor as we get older, and if concerned about memory or if family have concerns, a GP needs to be seen. “It might be something simple and not connected to dementia such as a B12 or an iron deficiency, or thyroid problems. “It's important to talk to a GP if there is a possible cognitive decline as we can check and rule it out or refer to CDAMS for an assessment.” Dr McGowan said it is often a win-win situation with people being reassured they do not have dementia but if there are mild symptoms have been diagnosed then treatment can help stabilise the condition. “For GPs it is also important about caring for carers when someone is diagnosed with dementia,” she said. Dementia Australia CEO Professor Tanya Buchanan said the research findings highlighted the critical need for a national conversation about dementia to increase understanding, while reducing the stigma that still surrounds the condition. “Close to half a million Australians live with dementia and as this number is on the rise, now is the time to talk about it,” she said. “Through conversations, we can also work to dismantle stigma surrounding dementia and instead create a more welcoming and inclusive dementia-friendly Australia.” “We’re asking everyone to join the conversation as everyone has a voice and a role to play. “Every conversation will make a difference to people living with dementia, their families and carers." Visit the Dementia Australia website at www.dementia.org.au for information valuable resource.