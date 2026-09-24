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A rock’n good time

<p>IN THE SWING: Rock \\u2018n Roll dancers from Johnny\\u2019s Rockers delighted the crowd at last year\\'s inaugural event \\'Back to the 1950s\\'. PHOTOS: Coral Cooksley</p>\\n
<p>IN THE SWING: Rock \\u2018n Roll dancers from Johnny\\u2019s Rockers delighted the crowd at last year\\'s inaugural event \\'Back to the 1950s\\'. PHOTOS: Coral Cooksley</p>\\n

IN THE SWING: Rock ‘n Roll dancers from Johnny’s Rockers delighted the crowd at last year's inaugural event 'Back to the 1950s'. PHOTOS: Coral Cooksley

Chiltern will swing next weekend with rock ‘n roll for the town’s ‘Back to the 1950s’ event
Coral Cooksley
September 24, 2026 • 06:00

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