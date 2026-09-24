A rock’n good time

Chiltern is set to swing next weekend with rock ‘n roll for the town’s ‘Back to the 1950s’ event marking its second year. Behind the initiative Chiltern Tourism committee member and Didge’s Diner’s Andrea Crossman, said the event places Chiltern on the map. “It’s close to my heart and I love the 50s vibes as with my 50s style diner,” she said. Angela said historic Chiltern lends itself for the local and tourism event with a movie set feel. The event presented by both Chiltern and Barnawartha kicks off at 7pm on 2 October with a Friday night movie ‘Back to the Future’ hosted by the local Lions Club at the Star Hotel. “On Saturday, we’re holding a festival with a vintage market and will have live entertainment with local musicians as well,” Angela said. “A show and shine of hot rods and motor bikes will be on both Saturday, and Sunday.” With a section of Conness Street closed between 11am and 2pm, Albury dancers from Johnny Rockers will have spectators’ toes tapping when the group hits the centre stage too. Among other fun 50s activities will include games and dance showcases. After the festival there will be a cruise along old Highway 31 for motor lovers with their prized possessions starting at 3pm from Chiltern to Barnawartha. “The Barnawartha pub will be hosting 50s events and a bake sale as well,” Andrea said. The Memorial Hall will light up in the evening with a rock ‘n roll dance ‘Enchantment under the Lake’ with the Johnny Rockers’ troupe cutting the rug to the local band Overtime Duo while music lovers can dance the night away. Andrea said this year’s dance - capped at 200 people - has 140 tickets sold already. “Tickets sold out for the dance quickly last year,” she said. A Vintage push bike scavenger hunt will take place on Sunday morning at the Tourist Park while people can also try their hand at vintage bowling at the Chiltern Bowling Club and tuck into a barbeque. Andrea said a fashion show at the Memorial Hall on Sunday afternoon with original 50s vintage will have some surprises. “There will be afternoon tea in the hall as well,” she said. Three ticketed events include the movie night, dance and fashion show. Funds from these events will help pay for the volunteer run festival, mainly for the road closure. “We’re grateful for Indigo Shire Council making a contribution to pay for the road closure too,” Angela said. Visit https://www.facebook.com/p/Back-to-the-1950s-61587568839126/ for more information about the 2 - 4 October event program as well as visiting https://www.stickytickets.com.au/chiltern50sfestival/events?page=1 to book for the three ticketed events.