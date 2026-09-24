Fundraising steps raise dollars to help others

More than $4000 raised by Beechworth Fire Brigade volunteers has contributed to vital funds for cancer research and crisis support. Volunteers Hannah Hunt and Flynn Ackland recently took part in running up 28 flights of stairs each carrying 25 kilos of firefighting kit in the 13th Annual Melbourne Firefighter Stair Climb (MFSC). The pair joined hundreds of participants from around Australia and overseas with the brigade contributing to MFSC’s tally of more than $1,100,000. The brigade and participants were supported by colleagues, friends and the local community. Hannah said the climb had been an amazing accomplishment to finish for what the event represented as well as funds raised for fellow emergency services. “We attend each job with a level head, professionalism and a commitment to helping others but often witness and experience people going through some of the worst days of their lives,” she said. “We keep a lot of things to ourselves while heading home, reflect on what we have witnessed and appreciate what we have in our own lives. “But mental load can build over time, and it is often this unseen burden that truly tests those working and volunteering in emergency services. “It is so important to ensure our emergency service members are supported not only when they are responding to difficult incidents, but also when they are experiencing difficult times of their own.” Flynn said he felt good after his first climb for the cause with an accomplishment he trained hard for to complete. “It took me 7:08.30 to complete the 28 floors in full breathing apparatus and turnout gear,” he said. Hannah finished the climb in a time of 07:17.127. “The Beechworth Fire Brigade cheered us from afar and watch the event live on the Melbourne Stair Climb website,” Hannah said. “We also had our cheer squad that came with us on the day to look after us.” Beneficiaries from funds raised are the Peter Mac Cancer Foundation, Lifeline, and 000Foundation. It is never too late to donate by finding Beechworth Fire Brigade Facebook page and click on the link linktr.ee/BeechworthFireBrigade. People can also visit https://www.firefighterclimb.org.au/donations/donate/ and type in CFA-Beechworth.