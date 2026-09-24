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Fundraising steps raise dollars to help others

<p>ALL SMILES: Beechworth Fire Brigade volunteers Flynn Ackland and Hannah Hunt finished a gruelling stair climb in Melbourne to to raise vital dollars for cancer research and crisis support. </p>\\n
<p>ALL SMILES: Beechworth Fire Brigade volunteers Flynn Ackland and Hannah Hunt finished a gruelling stair climb in Melbourne to to raise vital dollars for cancer research and crisis support. </p>\\n

ALL SMILES: Beechworth Fire Brigade volunteers Flynn Ackland and Hannah Hunt finished a gruelling stair climb in Melbourne to to raise vital dollars for cancer research and crisis support.

Local Fire Brigade volunteers raised more than $4,000 for cancer research and crisis support
Coral Cooksley
September 24, 2026 • 06:00

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