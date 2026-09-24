Police target speeding on high-risk local roads

Beechworth and Indigo Shire police are cracking down on speeding on high-risk roads after two drivers had their licences suspended in the space of just two hours on Sunday. Officers have begun Operation Siren across the Indigo Shire, a road safety initiative targeting high-risk locations with significant pedestrian activity and speeding concerns. As part of the operation, a police spokesperson said speed enforcement was conducted on Bells Flat Road, Yackandandah on Sunday afternoon. In the space of two hours police detected numerous speeding drivers, resulting in four penalty notices for speeds ranging from 15 km/h to 30 km/h over the posted 50 km/h limit. One P-plate driver was issued a licence suspension due to demerit points, while another driver will have their licence suspended for three months after being detected driving at an alleged speed of 77km/h. Another driver was allegedly detected at 69km/h. The police spokesperson said Bells Flat Road had been identified as an area of community concern, with reports of speeding received by police. “Operations such as these aim to improve road safety and reduce the risk of serious injury on our roads,” they said. “Operation Siren will continue across the Indigo Shire from September to November, focusing on speeding and other high-risk driving behaviours in areas with high pedestrian activity. “Slow down, obey the speed limit and help keep our communities safe.” This comes prior to Operation Scoreboard, a statewide road policing crackdown which will run for the duration of the AFL Grand Final weekend. New police data revealed almost 1000 motorists have now been nabbed drink or drug driving over the AFL Grand Final long weekend period over the past four years. There have also been 74 collisions over the AFL Grand Final weekend where the driver was impaired by alcohol, drugs or both. Police are reminding motorists that they should expect to be tested anywhere, anytime this weekend, with significant penalties in place for those caught driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Those heading away for the weekend are being urged to stick to the speed limits, take plenty of breaks and avoid distractions when travelling on regional roads.