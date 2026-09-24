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Indigo Interview: A love of history

<p>PASSIONATE ABOUT CHILTERN: Chiltern\\u2019s Mervyn Rea loves helping to organise local events and encourage more visitors to Chiltern in turn assisting local businesses to prosper.</p>\\n
<p>PASSIONATE ABOUT CHILTERN: Chiltern\\u2019s Mervyn Rea loves helping to organise local events and encourage more visitors to Chiltern in turn assisting local businesses to prosper.</p>\\n

PASSIONATE ABOUT CHILTERN: Chiltern’s Mervyn Rea loves helping to organise local events and encourage more visitors to Chiltern in turn assisting local businesses to prosper.

Mervyn Rea was born in Northern Ireland, lived in England and has been in Chiltern since 2021
Coral Cooksley
September 24, 2026 • 06:00

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