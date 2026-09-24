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State-of-the-art learning facilities officially opened

<p>OPEN SESAME: Proud year 7 students Lara Beddington and Max Murphy cut the ribbon at the opening of the last building upgrade of the Beechworth Secondary College master plan, with Member for Northern Victoria Jaclyn Symes (left) helped to hold the ribbon. </p>\\n
<p>OPEN SESAME: Proud year 7 students Lara Beddington and Max Murphy cut the ribbon at the opening of the last building upgrade of the Beechworth Secondary College master plan, with Member for Northern Victoria Jaclyn Symes (left) helped to hold the ribbon. </p>\\n

OPEN SESAME: Proud year 7 students Lara Beddington and Max Murphy cut the ribbon at the opening of the last building upgrade of the Beechworth Secondary College master plan, with Member for Northern Victoria Jaclyn Symes (left) helped to hold the ribbon.

BSC marked the end of its building upgrades with an official opening of the last building
Coral Cooksley
September 24, 2026 • 06:00

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