State-of-the-art learning facilities officially opened

A fantastic place to learn and connect were some of the sentiments expressed by school captains at last week’s official opening of the final new building in Beechworth Secondary College upgrades. The opening by Member for Northern Victoria Jaclyn Symes marked the end of the school’s master plan upgrades taking place for more than a decade, with the new building part of stage three now completed. “This is about more than new buildings – it’s about giving kids in Beechworth world-class opportunities close to home,” Ms Symes said. The new facility with a commercial kitchen, five classrooms, staff offices and a canteen will include food technology, VET cookery and hospitality classes. School captain Jade Lawrence said in a small rural community, the local school is valued, along with the investment made in it. “We know this space will be used by a variety of people and groups from across Beechworth and the surrounding area,” she said. “We are proud to have a local school that aims to provide the very best opportunities for our students and to be the best school it can be for our community.” Beechworth Secondary College (BSC) principal Patricia Broom said the upgrade journey had been a long process to finally get the last building completed but had been worth the wait. “BSC is fortunate to have been fully funded by the Victorian government, and it has made such a positive impact on the whole school community,” she said. “When we are the only secondary school in the area, we can now assure families that their local school is a great school. “We are acknowledged as a high performing school, in both wellbeing and academic areas, offering a wide choice of programs and opportunities. “Students also have outstanding facilities for their learning environment.” Ms Broom said the new kitchen has already inspired many senior students to continue in food studies in their VCE studies. “We will be able to offer VET cookery and hospitality onsite as well,” she said. “It is such a positive factor in this tourist area. “The school grounds have now landscaped and offer comfortable grassed areas where students can relax in break times.” Ms Broom said student numbers have continued to climb at all year levels. “More families realise they do not need to travel to access a great educational setting for their children,” she said. BSC council president Tonya Sey said the school’s modern facilities are a drawcard. “We didn't have to look outside Beechworth for a high school for our daughter,” she said. “There are a lot more options and experiences for the students now.” Ms Sey said the development has also extended the reach of engagement with families. “This has great advantages and benefits for the school,” she said. “We now can build on all of this.” Funds received in total from the Victorian government have tallied around $15.8million bringing the college into the 21st century with its state-of-the-art facilities. The stage three $6.4 million project added to the $9.4 million for the completed first and second stages which included a science and resource centre with two laboratories, seminar rooms, staff spaces and common learning areas accommodating the library, a gym upgrade and landscaping.