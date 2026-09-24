Toe tapping time for aged care residents

Beechworth Secondary College’s recent production of the musical ‘Rock of Ages’ drew praise from a cohort of Beechworth Health Service residents who attended the matinee session. “It was just terrific, I really wanted to dance and all of it was great,” one resident said. Beechworth Health Service Health promotion officer Bernadette McCann said it had been a delightfully rich and simple initiative for residents to attend the event. “It makes a big impact on everyone involved,” she said. Beechworth Health Service Stringy Bark resident Barb Lowery said she was delighted to be at the play attended by many locals and others in the region. “All students performed very well,” she said. “I thought the effort by the boys in one of the rock bands in particular was exciting and demonstrated wild enthusiasm and professionalism. “Congratulations to everyone involved.” College principal Patricia Broom said the BHS residents had been excited about the big event in the lead up to the performance. “They loved the energy of the performers,” she said. Ms Broom said students from years 7 to 11 took part in the musical production held at the Beechworth Soldiers Memorial Hall. “A highlight of the performance was the number of talented singers," she said. “There were many songs and dance numbers to learn with rehearsals running for most of the year. “It was fantastic to have students see the talent of teachers who don’t teach music, the mixing of ages in the cast, and parents volunteering in making costumes.” The principal said four performances included three for the general public, and one for local primary schools for students in years 5 and 6 as well as the Beechworth Health Service residents. “Some younger students had not seen many live shows, and the teachers’ band was the first rock one they had seen,” she said. “It was a first for a few of the aged residents, too.”