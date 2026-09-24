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Toe tapping time for aged care residents

<p>HAPPY: Beechworth Health Service Stringy Bark residents Barb Lowery and Earnie Zane had a fabulous time at BSC\\u2019s recent production of the musical \\u2018Rock of Ages.\\u2019</p>\\n
<p>HAPPY: Beechworth Health Service Stringy Bark residents Barb Lowery and Earnie Zane had a fabulous time at BSC\\u2019s recent production of the musical \\u2018Rock of Ages.\\u2019</p>\\n

HAPPY: Beechworth Health Service Stringy Bark residents Barb Lowery and Earnie Zane had a fabulous time at BSC’s recent production of the musical ‘Rock of Ages.’

Recent school play draws praise from Beechworth Health Service Stringybark residents
Coral Cooksley
September 24, 2026 • 06:00

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