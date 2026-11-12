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Indigo Interview: Tree change to Beechworth for Kate

<p>NEW ROLE: Beechworth\\u2019s Kate Watson has taken up the position of Interim Operations Manager at the Quercus Beechworth Neighbourhood Centre.</p>\\n
<p>NEW ROLE: Beechworth\\u2019s Kate Watson has taken up the position of Interim Operations Manager at the Quercus Beechworth Neighbourhood Centre.</p>\\n

NEW ROLE: Beechworth’s Kate Watson has taken up the position of Interim Operations Manager at the Quercus Beechworth Neighbourhood Centre.

Melbourne-born Kate Watson lived in Northern NSW before a move to Beechworth nearly a year ago
Coral Cooksley
November 12, 2026 • 05:00
Updated, November 12, 2026 • 06:00

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