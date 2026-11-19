Wyndham Bennett was born in Mombasa, Kenya, moved to the UK at three and to Bermuda at five, and grew up there. His father was Bermuda’s director of Marine and Ports. “I came to Australia in 2001 as a skilled migrant. My wife Tina and I started visiting Beechworth in 2015, bought our house here in 2019, and split our time between Beechworth and Williamstown,” he said. What do you do workwise? I’m retired after more than 25 years in information technology. These days I’m setting up TankRain Distilling, a small-batch distillery based in Beechworth. The name comes from Bermuda, where a “tank rain” is the downpour that refills the water tanks after a long dry spell. Once we’re licensed, we’ll make traditional Croatian-style spirits and liqueurs, a Jamaican-style rum inspired by my Bermuda roots, and a savoury wine-based gin, to sell online and at regional markets. The goal is to source as much as possible locally and upcycle wine waste. What led you to your role/career? I studied computer information systems in Arizona and built Phoenix Children’s Hospital’s first computer network. I worked for PCS Health Systems in Scottsdale, Eli Lilly and Rite Aid before coming to Australia, then for insurers in Bermuda and Telstra. My interest in Croatian spirits came from Tina’s parents and from her best friend’s family here, who treat us like their own. Traditional spirits and liqueurs are an integral part of their daily life, and my passion for distilling is a homage to that. It led me to a Certificate IV in artisan distilling, and to TankRain: “Heavy rain. Full tanks. Good spirits.” What do you love about your work? Learning as much as I can until we’re licensed. Distilling is part science, part craft, and after years in IT I enjoy the precision. I’ve even built our own software, ready to manage recipes and compliance. What do you do in the community? I’m always happy to help with IT questions, and help several businesses with their websites. I also help with IT for the Victorian Croatian Chamber of Commerce, where Tina is president. I help because I can. Small businesses often lack corporate-level IT support, and helping them has always been a passion of mine. Is there an important community issue that you think needs addressing? Mobile blackspots and slow connections. Around Beechworth they make it harder to run a business, work from home or call for help in an emergency. What would you do to solve change or improve that situation? It can be fixed. At Telstra I learned what it would take: many rural towers were placed for 2G voice calls, not 4G and 5G data, and moving them costs money. Telstra isn’t the only carrier here, so I’d get them all around one table with council and government to settle who’s responsible and who pays. What do you see as one of the most important current world issues? Water security. Growing up in Bermuda, where every house must catch its own water, I learned how precious it is. As the climate changes, more of the world will need to think that way. If the person you would most like to meet came to Indigo Shire (past or present), or was already here, who would that be, what would you show them, and why? Mark Twain. He loved Bermuda, where I grew up, and in 1895 he toured Victoria’s goldfields. I’d walk him through Beechworth’s gold-rush streets to the Historic Courthouse, where Ned Kelly faced his committal hearing, then hand him a notebook: Beechworth’s history was made for a storyteller like him. What book are you reading? ‘Brand Mysticism’ by Steven Grasse and Aaron Goldfarb. Grasse is the marketing mind behind Hendrick’s Gin and Sailor Jerry rum.