New apprentices in the automotive industry have a chance to help jumpstart their career with a scholarship offered by the Beechworth Old Cranks Motor Club. Motor Club president Kath Gosden said the scholarship now in its third year is offered to encourage and support new apprentices. The scholarship is also for students seeking an apprenticeship in the automotive industry to access financial support. “Financial assistance can make a big difference to an apprentice, especially in rural areas,” Kath said. “The scholarship program is all about providing financial support, encouragement and fostering an interest in the automotive industry which is continually changing. “Financial support of up to $3,000 for the scholarship assists the apprentice with the purchase of tools for their trade. “The scholarship is a wonderful opportunity for the club to support a local from the Beechworth area in their chosen career.” Kath said the club has awarded two scholarships since the program kicked off. “The first scholarship was awarded to an apprentice working in Yackandandah. “Last year the scholarship was awarded to Beechworth Secondary College student Oliver Baker who had secured an automotive apprenticeship. “There are no expectations that the apprentice will be interested in older vehicles or assist the club with maintenance of club members vehicles.” The president said the club would be thrilled to have past recipients of the scholarship program take part in the club, but is also not an expectation. “The club encourages new apprentices, and students who are seeking to secure an apprenticeship in the automotive industry to apply before applications close next Friday (27 November),” she said. “Applicants must be from the Beechworth area.” Visit the club website at https://beechwortholdcranksclub.com/automotive-industry-apprenticeship-2027-scholarship-application-form-guidelines/ for more information, guidelines and to download the application form.