As Remembrance Day was commemorated around Indigo Shire last Wednesday, around 80 Beechworth community members came together for the service at the Town Hall Gardens’ cenotaph. Beechworth RSL Sub-Branch president John Eldrid led the ceremony marking the 108th commemoration of Remembrance Day. “We are gathered here today to remember the sacrifice of our servicemen and women,” he said. “They were the men and women who were willing to believe in something greater than themselves. “We are thankful for those first Anzacs whose actions, established the traditions we as a nation hold so dear today. “It was their willingness to act as such, as much, as their action that gives them hero status in our society today. “When the time again came, the sons and daughters of our Anzacs came forward without question, and accepted the responsibilities asked of them. “They defended and represented their country in World War II, and in times of turmoil in Korea, Borneo, Vietnam, and the various UN campaigns and more recently East Timor, Afghanistan and Iraq.” Mr Eldrid said the day remembered the sacrifices those sleeping peacefully in faraway places of Gallipoli, Palestine, Flanders Fields and the sands of El Ale mien and the tropical forests of Kanchanaburi, Kraji, New Guinea Greece and Crete. Next year’s Beechworth Secondary College captains Charlie McLachlan and Eva Doyle recited the poems. Eva read ‘In Flanders Field’ written by Canadian Army Doctor Lt Col John McRae on 3 May, 1915 while Charlie read ‘We Shall Keep the Faith’ written by University of Georgia’s Professor Moina Michael in November 1918. Mr Eldrid said with the need to provide financial and occupational support to returned servicemen after the war, Professor Michael sold silk poppies to raise funds and became known as the ‘Poppy Lady’. “The poppy we wear today became the official symbol of Remembrance Day in 1921.” Beechworth Salvation Army Major Pauline Middleton delivered the Prayer of Remembrance, and Mr Eldrid recited The Ode. Elliza Ginnivan represented Independent Member for Indi Dr Helen Haines and Councillor John Harvey represented Indigo Shire Council at the service. The Catafalque Party - 4/19 prince of Wales Light Horse Regiment - took part in the ceremony. Mr Eldrid said the Remembrance Day drew great community support. Around 28 wreaths were laid by community and other organisations as well as local schools. Refreshments followed at the RSL Club rooms.