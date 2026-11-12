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Santa mail is back at Australia Post

<p>SEASONAL STAMPS: For this year\\u2019s secular stamp range, Santa swaps snow for sand on the Kimberley coast near Broome. A separate religious stamp set blends traditional storytelling with sacred Indigenous artistry.</p>\\n
<p>SEASONAL STAMPS: For this year\\u2019s secular stamp range, Santa swaps snow for sand on the Kimberley coast near Broome. A separate religious stamp set blends traditional storytelling with sacred Indigenous artistry.</p>\\n

SEASONAL STAMPS: For this year’s secular stamp range, Santa swaps snow for sand on the Kimberley coast near Broome. A separate religious stamp set blends traditional storytelling with sacred Indigenous artistry.

Australian kids invited to share their Christmas wishes with Santa via Australia Post
Ovens and Murray Advertiser
November 12, 2026 • 01:00

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