Indigo Shire councillor Sophie Price has been re-elected Mayor for a third consecutive term, holding off a challenge from councillor Jane Dowsley, who was re-elected deputy mayor. Cr Price was elected Mayor by a vote of four to three at Tuesday night’s council statutory meeting in Beechworth. Cr Price, who first became Mayor in 2022, said the year ahead was about balancing stability with renewal as council welcomes new Chief Executive Officer, Gael Evans-Barr, in February next year. "Thank you to my fellow councillors for their confidence,” she said. “It is a privilege to keep serving our community in this role. "With a new CEO starting in the new year, stability matters. “But it is also time for a refresh and an uplift in how we work and how we connect with our community.” Councillors Roberta Horne and John Harvey voted in favour of Cr Dowsley for Mayor, who said in her pitch that she had what it took to lead council. “I recognise the importance of stability, but stability doesn’t necessarily mean continuity,” she said. “Now more than ever we need leadership with the public and private sector experience to navigate these challenges and I believe that’s me. “I also believe Indigo Shire is at a turning point, we cannot continue to promise more than we can deliver, spend beyond our means and defer difficult decisions.” Councillors Diane Sheppard, Greg Bourke and Scott Landells were in favour of Cr Price, who said council stability while welcoming a new CEO and the opportunity for new perspectives would be embraced under her leadership. “I think we have a real opportunity for organisational renewal, but I think our role as councillors is to provide a clear and consistent direction to support the organisation through that change and to make sure we don’t lose the momentum we have achieved,” she said. During her previous terms as Mayor, Cr Price served on two-year terms, but this year a unanimous vote was carried to reduce the terms of both Mayor and deputy mayor to one year. “I think it’s important on a council as small as this and now we all have two years experience that we all have an opportunity to be Mayor or deputy mayor,” Cr Harvey said. Cr Dowsley won the deputy mayor vote five to two after Cr Bourke was put forward as a candidate by Cr Landells. “I’d be humbled and proud to continue in the role for another 12 months,” Cr Dowsley said after being nominated for deputy mayor. “I’m committed to continuing the work that we’ve started together, regardless of the role I hold I will continue to ask questions, advocate strongly for our communities and work towards the best possible outcomes for Indigo Shire.” Cr Price said financial sustainability would remain council's key focus. "There are challenges ahead, and they will require some very open conversations with our community,” she said. “We will also need strong advocacy to the state and federal governments to secure the support our region needs. "You will see a renewed focus on community engagement from this council. “That means listening more and speaking more directly with our community about the decisions in front of us." Cr Price said the councillor group had established a good foundation for the remainder of the council term. "We have built a strong base to work from,” she said. “I'm looking forward to working collaboratively with Cr Dowsley and all my fellow councillors over the next 12 months and for the rest of this council term." Council’s next statutory meeting will take place on 23 November 2027.